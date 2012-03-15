Browns sign ex-Bengals defensive end Rucker

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday that they have signed free-agent defensive end Frostee Rucker, via the team's official website.
"Frostee is a player that we targeted in free agency, and we couldn't be happier that he chose to become a member of the Cleveland Browns," Browns general manager Tom Heckert said in a release. "We really like the veteran presence that he will give our young defensive line. He started last year for one of the top defenses in the NFL, and we feel as though he can come in and have that same impact on our defense."