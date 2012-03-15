Browns sign ex-Bengals defensive end Rucker

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 03:12 AM

The Cleveland Browns announced Thursday that they have signed free-agent defensive end Frostee Rucker, via the team's official website.

"Frostee is a player that we targeted in free agency, and we couldn't be happier that he chose to become a member of the Cleveland Browns," Browns general manager Tom Heckert said in a release. "We really like the veteran presence that he will give our young defensive line. He started last year for one of the top defenses in the NFL, and we feel as though he can come in and have that same impact on our defense."

Rucker spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, and started 11 games during the 2011 season. Rucker has seven sacks in his career, including four this past season as the Bengals made the playoffs.

"We are very excited to add a player of Frostee's caliber to our team," said Browns coach Pat Shurmur. "He is an outstanding player and an even better person. I look forward to him becoming a productive member of the Cleveland Browns for years to come."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

