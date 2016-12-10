Browns sign CB Jamar Taylor to 3-year, $15M extension

Less than eight months after being shipped out of Miami, Jamar Taylor has locked down a future by the shores of Lake Erie.
The Cleveland Browns signed the 26-year-old cornerback to a three-year extension. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the deal is worth $15 million.
The corner has started 10 of 11 games and tallied his first two interceptions and 40 total tackles this season.
After three seasons in Miami, Taylor was traded to the Browns in April for next to nothing. Now, he is the building block of a rebuilding franchise at one of its most vulnerable positions.