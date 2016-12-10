Around the NFL

Browns sign CB Jamar Taylor to 3-year, $15M extension

Published: Dec 10, 2016 at 07:11 AM

Less than eight months after being shipped out of Miami, Jamar Taylor has locked down a future by the shores of Lake Erie.

The Cleveland Browns signed the 26-year-old cornerback to a three-year extension. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the deal is worth $15 million. 

Taylor was slated to be a free agent after the season, but is now a member of the Browns through 2019. The newly-minted corner will likely play alongside All-Pro teammate Joe Haden until then, as both corners are under contract for three more seasons.

The corner has started 10 of 11 games and tallied his first two interceptions and 40 total tackles this season.

After three seasons in Miami, Taylor was traded to the Browns in April for next to nothing. Now, he is the building block of a rebuilding franchise at one of its most vulnerable positions. 

