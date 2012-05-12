Browns sign 8 of 11 draft picks

Published: May 12, 2012 at 10:23 AM

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have signed eight of their 11 draft picks.

The club announced Saturday that they've signed offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, defensive lineman John Hughes, wide receiver Travis Benjamin, linebacker James-Michael Johnson, offensive lineman Ryan Miller, defensive lineman Billy Winn, defensive back Trevin Wade and fullback Brad Smelley.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Running back Trent Richardson and quarterback Brandon Weeden, the club's two first-round picks, remain unsigned. Also, linebacker Emmanuel Acho, a sixth-round selection, has not yet signed.

Schwartz, a third-round pick from California, is expected to start at right tackle as a rookie.

Smelley has been impressive during the team's three-day rookie minicamp. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder, a seventh-round pick from Alabama, was more of a tight end than traditional fullback for the Crimson Tide. Smelley has shown nice hands in snagging some of Weeden's throws.

