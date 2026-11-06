Browns' Shedeur Sanders to start at QB vs. Saints with Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol

The Browns' offense will look a bit different in Week 9.

Shedeur Sanders will make his first start of the 2026 season on Sunday for Cleveland against the New Orleans Saints, replacing Deshaun Watson, who remains in concussion protocol.

Browns coach Todd Monken said he hasn't decided whether Watson will be active if he does clear protocol by Sunday.

"He's still not able to do team reps," Monken said of Watson. "He can do individual, he can do some routes, been in meetings, but you're not able to do any of the team reps, which makes it difficult."

Sanders will be tasked with leading an offense that gained 319 yards last week but scored just six points in a 27-6 defeat in Pittsburgh. Cleveland (5-3) needs to keep pace in the AFC North as it's slipped to third entering Week 9 with the Steelers (6-2) atop the division and the Bengals (5-2) residing in second.