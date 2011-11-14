Browns rule out RB Hillis for Week 11 vs. Jacksonville

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns starting running back Peyton Hillis will miss his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury.
Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Hillis' injury has improved but the bruising back, who has had an injury- and drama-filled second season with Cleveland, has already been ruled out of this week's game Browns host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shurmur believes Hillis will be able to come back at some point this season, and there are no current plans to place him on injured reserve.
"Peyton's making progress and so we're hopeful he can be back after next week, hopefully, we'll see," Shurmur said.
Also, safety T.J. Ward will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. He got hurt in the fourth quarter of last week's game at Houston, when he heard a "pop" in his foot. Ward has been in a cast for the past week. Shurmur said Ward was scheduled to have his cast removed so he could undergo more tests. If the injury is serious, Ward could be placed on IR.
Shumur added that wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi has not felt post-concussion symptoms "for a couple days." Massaquoi has missed two games since suffering a concussion on Oct. 23.
"He's feeling better," Shurmur said. "He's been asymptomatic for a couple days now, so we'll just see. We're going to be very careful with that."
