Browns rule out RB Hillis for Week 11 vs. Jacksonville

Published: Nov 14, 2011 at 06:12 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns starting running back Peyton Hillis will miss his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury.

Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Hillis' injury has improved but the bruising back, who has had an injury- and drama-filled second season with Cleveland, has already been ruled out of this week's game Browns host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shurmur believes Hillis will be able to come back at some point this season, and there are no current plans to place him on injured reserve.

"Peyton's making progress and so we're hopeful he can be back after next week, hopefully, we'll see," Shurmur said.

Also, safety T.J. Ward will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. He got hurt in the fourth quarter of last week's game at Houston, when he heard a "pop" in his foot. Ward has been in a cast for the past week. Shurmur said Ward was scheduled to have his cast removed so he could undergo more tests. If the injury is serious, Ward could be placed on IR.

Shumur added that wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi has not felt post-concussion symptoms "for a couple days." Massaquoi has missed two games since suffering a concussion on Oct. 23.

"He's feeling better," Shurmur said. "He's been asymptomatic for a couple days now, so we'll just see. We're going to be very careful with that."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'devastated' by HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing: 'I wish I could've played better for him'

Broncos QB Russell Wilson made it clear Wednesday that he was upset by his coach's dismissal and shoulders some of the blame for not playing at his best.

news

Derek Carr's potential landing spots in 2023: Raiders QB on his way out of Las Vegas after benching?

The Raiders' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of this season puts his future with Las Vegas in question. Eric Edholm identifies 11 potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler in 2023.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt explains decision to retire at end of 2022: 'I've known for a little while. It's the right time.'

After stunning the world Tuesday with his retirement announcement, Cardinals standout defensive lineman J.J. Watt explained his decision on Wednesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) not concerned with status vs. Vikings after missing practice

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee/thumb) was absent from Wednesday's practice with a new injury but he isn't worried at all about his status for Week 17 against the Vikings.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE