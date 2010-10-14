Browns rookie QB McCoy to make first NFL start vs. Steelers

Published: Oct 14, 2010 at 06:08 AM

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Colt McCoy will start his first NFL game this weekend, a team source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Thursday.

It would take a dramatic turn of events with Jake Delhomme or Seneca Walllace -- both of whom are nursing ankle injuries -- for things to change, according to the source. Neither player was able to practice Friday.

Blogs: Heavy dose of Cribbs?

Rookie QB Colt McCoy is in line to start Sunday, but the Steelers expect to see WR Joshua Cribbs take plenty of snaps in the Browns' Flash package.

More ...

Browns coach Eric Mangini said Thursday that he was pleased with McCoy's first practice as a potential starter, but stopped short of officially announcing him as his starter Friday. The coach said his lean is "more pronounced" to the rookie quarterback making his NFL regular-season debut Sunday in Pittsburgh against the blitz-happy Steelers.

Mangini said he is happy with McCoy's progress and that the third-round draft pick would take the bulk of the snaps during practice Thursday.

McCoy will be the 16th different quarterback to start a game for the Browns since 1999. The team re-signed Brett Ratliff this week off the New England Patriots' practice squad as a backup, and with the way things are going for Cleveland, it's not farfetched to think he could see some playing time if McCoy is hurt or struggles.

Wallace doesn't know when he will be able to play, but he believes the former University of Texas star can hold down the fort until he returns.

"He played at Texas, it's like America's Team, like the Dallas Cowboys," Wallace said of McCoy. "He's been in the limelight before. It's not college, you're going to Pittsburgh. It's going to be tough, but with his type of character and the kind of person he is, he'll be able to deal with it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals' Budda Baker gives impassioned speech to teammates on 'Hard Knocks' following loss

In episode one of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals,' safety Budda Baker showed his passion in the midst of a difficult season and displayed leadership that will surely be missed as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Prepare accordingly

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Trade Value Chart semana 10

La mejor herramienta para hacer trades ganadores

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' message to Odell Beckham: 'Help us get to' Super Bowl

Cowboys Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott have made it known they'd welcome free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham to Dallas with open arms.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE