Browns rookie McCoy is third QB; McGee returns for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Rookie Colt McCoy is the Cleveland Browns' No. 3 quarterback in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
McCoy returned to practice Friday on a limited basis after sustaining a high left ankle sprain Nov. 21 at Jacksonville. Jake Delhomme made his third consecutive start, and Seneca Wallace was the backup.
McCoy is 2-3 as a starter.
Bills cornerback Terrence McGee makes his return after missing seven of the last nine games because of a nerve problem behind his knee. Tight end Shawn Nelson will miss his third consecutive game because of migraines.
