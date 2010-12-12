Browns rookie McCoy is third QB; McGee returns for Bills

Published: Dec 12, 2010 at 03:39 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Rookie Colt McCoy is the Cleveland Browns' No. 3 quarterback in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

McCoy returned to practice Friday on a limited basis after sustaining a high left ankle sprain Nov. 21 at Jacksonville. Jake Delhomme made his third consecutive start, and Seneca Wallace was the backup.

McCoy is 2-3 as a starter.

Bills cornerback Terrence McGee makes his return after missing seven of the last nine games because of a nerve problem behind his knee. Tight end Shawn Nelson will miss his third consecutive game because of migraines.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Jahmyr Gibbs ignoring criticism over Lions picking him in first round: 'Everybody's entitled to their opinion'

After running back Jahmyr Gibbs was drafted No. 12 overall by the Lions, many wondered if Detroit reached for a RB too early in the draft. Responding to the criticism, Gibbs said this weekend that he "doesn't care" what people think about where he was picked, as "everybody's entitled to their opinion."

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen says there's 'absolutely' a chance TE Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen believes there's "absolutely" a chance tight end Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs.

news

Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. on position change: 'I'm super excited'

Houston Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. says he's "super excited" to make a position change from linebacker to defensive end.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, May 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More