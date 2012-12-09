Browns roll over Chiefs for third consecutive win

Published: Dec 09, 2012 at 08:01 AM

CLEVELAND -- Rookie Travis Benjamin's electrifying 93-yard, punt-return touchdown gave Cleveland momentum, and the Browns won their third consecutive game, 30-7 over the emotionally drained Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Benjamin's game-changing runback helped the Browns (5-8) continue their resurgence under second-year coach Pat Shurmur, whose future in Cleveland remains uncertain. The Browns have one more win than last season and their longest winning streak since 2009.

Trent Richardson had two 1-yard TD runs for Cleveland.

Jamaal Charles ran for 165 yards, breaking off an 80-yard TD on the game's first play for Kansas City.

It was the first road game for the Chiefs (2-11) following linebacker Jovan Belcher's murder-suicide. The 25-year-old killed his girlfriend at their home before driving to the team's practice facility Dec. 1 and shooting himself.

