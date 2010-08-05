Browns' Rogers, Smith must wait for word on suspensions

BEREA, Ohio -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell still hasn't decided on the fate of two Cleveland Browns players who could face suspensions.
Shaun Rogers and Robaire Smith were arrested three months apart when stopped by airport security for carrying weapons.
"Both cases are still under review by our staff," Goodell said Thursday during his training-camp visit with Browns players, coaches and fans. "I don't have any plans to specifically sit down with either one of them."
Goodell is certain that some penalty will be enforced.
"I'm not going to make any judgments about it other than it's a clear mistake," he said. "It is a violation of law. It's the kind of judgments that we have to make sure we do a better job of avoiding."
Goodell praised Rogers for recently helping police stop a motorist who was driving under the influence through a Cleveland suburb near Browns camp, but the commissioner stopped short of saying it would influence his decision.
"It's a great example of a young man making a mistake on one hand and then doing something positive on the other," he said.
Goodell also acknowledged that the league faces critical negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement and hopes to avoid a potential work stoppage before the 2011 season.
"We are going to work day and night to make sure that doesn't happen," Goodell said. "I think there's plenty of time still to get something done. That's our goal and that's certainly our job."
Goodell emphatically proclaimed, however, that he wants to change the way rookie salaries are handled.
"The rookie compensation system is broken," Goodell said. "I think (it) should reward the players for their performance on an NFL field. This is something I've heard from veteran players about and something we have to address."
Goodell said he intends to share information with the players' union.
"They need to see why the system isn't working," Goodell said. "They have an extraordinary amount of information. We need to make sure that everything we do helps us get an agreement."
That still won't guarantee a quick deal, either, according to Goodell.
"There are a lot of other leagues that have looked at books that have led to lockouts," he said. "The important thing is creating an environment where the right information is being exchanged."
