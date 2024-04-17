Browns returning to white facemasks beginning in 2024

During that time, the Browns also occasionally swapped out their brown masks for white, pairing this helmet with brown jerseys and orange pants as a nod to the team's beloved 1980 Kardiac Kids. Though the look was initially planned to honor the 40th anniversary of the 1980 team in 2020, the Browns didn't debut the alternate set until Week 15 of the 2022 season, a 13-3 win over Baltimore. They rolled out the same uniforms for a Week 11 win over Pittsburgh in 2023, instantly sending scores of fans back into the glory years of the 1980s (and the less-prosperous first decade of the 2000s), and prompting them to ask for a permanent return to white facemasks.