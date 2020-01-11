Browns request interview with Colts' Ed Dodds for GM

As the Cleveland Browns continue their latest restructuring, candidates have emerged for the franchise's vacant general manager position.
The Browns have requested an interview with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds to fill their GM spot, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source informed of the situation. The Browns have also requested an interview with Eagles executive Andrew Berry, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reportered, per a source.
The Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season and not long after parted ways with GM John Dorsey.
Cleveland chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta has been heading the search for the new coach in the wake of the GM absence.