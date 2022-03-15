Around the NFL

Browns releasing center, NFLPA president JC Tretter

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM
Nick Shook

Another key member of the Browns' turnaround is headed to free agency.

Cleveland has released center ﻿JC Tretter﻿, the team announced Tuesday.

Tretter moved from Green Bay to Cleveland in 2017 and didn't miss a single regular-season game in his five seasons with the team, filling a much-needed role as a reliable center in a remade offensive line. His leadership stood out within the Browns, as they transformed from the NFL's worst team in 2017 to a contender, finally reaching the postseason and winning the franchise's first playoff game since the 1994 season in the 2020 campaign.

That same leadership resonated with players across the NFL. Tretter was elected NFL Players Association president in 2020 and played a key role in guiding the NFLPA through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, earning a second term earlier this month.

Tretter has remained remarkably consistent in his career, posting Pro Football Focus grades of 72 or better in each of his last four seasons. He ranked sixth among all centers in 2021, showing he can still play the position at a premier level even as he moves beyond 30 years old.

Tretter was entering the final year of a three-year extension signed in 2019. His release will immediately save the Browns more than $8 million in cap space, while the Cornell-educated center will hit the open market as a coveted veteran center for teams in need of prime leadership and performance at the position.

Related Content

news

Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo to five-year, $24.25 million extension

One of the NFL's most accurate kickers in 2021 is being rewarded accordingly. The Falcons are re-signing ﻿Younghoe Koo﻿ to a five-year, $24.25 million deal, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams signing with Ravens on five-year, $70M deal

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams is signing a massive five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Randy Gregory expected to sign with Broncos after nearly agreeing to deal with Cowboys

Free-agent pass rusher Randy Gregory is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos after nearly agreeing to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement after 16 seasons with Rams, Bengals

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, has announced his retirement following 16 seasons. 
news

Steelers signing former Bears OL James Daniels to three-year, $26.5M deal

Pittsburgh is signing offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 15

Connor Williams is taking his talents to South Beach. The Dolphins are signing the former Cowboys guard to a two-year, $14 million deal with $7.5 million fully guaranteed, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Browns to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday; Falcons hope to meet Wednesday

Cleveland has been doing its due diligence on Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ and is expected to meet with the quarterback Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football.
news

Rams to release former All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker

The Rams are moving on from four-time first-team All-Pro punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿, who is being released after 10 seasons with the club, Ian Rapoport reports. Hekker has consistently been one of the best booming punters in the NFL during his run since signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.
news

Aaron Rodgers officially signs contract extension; Packers QB to earn $150.8M over next three years

After a week of back-and-forth with the Packers on the exact structure of his new deal, Aaron Rodgers will make an average of $50 million per year over the first three years of the contract.
news

Patriots trading OLB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are swapping defenders ahead of the new league year. New England is sending edge rusher ﻿Chase Winovich﻿ to Cleveland in exchange for linebacker ﻿Mack Wilson﻿.
news

Lions to sign WR D.J. Chark to one-year, $10M deal

Detroit has added another weapon to a deprived offense. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Lions are expected to sign free-agent wideout ﻿D.J. Chark﻿ to a one-year deal worth $10 million fully guaranteed.
