Around the NFL

Browns release LB Christian Kirksey after six seasons

Published: Mar 10, 2020 at 04:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Christian Kirksey's time with the Browns is finished.

Cleveland announced Tuesday it released the veteran linebacker.

"Christian Kirksey has been a vital member of our organization for the last six seasons because of his contributions on and off the field," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said, via a press release from the team. "He has been a strong leader both in our locker room and in the Cleveland community. These are difficult decisions and, in Christian's case, more challenging because of how well he has represented our team. We thank him for his dedication and wish him nothing but the best in the next phase of his career."

Kirksey's tale as a Brown is a layered one filled with positives and only one true negative, which was his inability to stay healthy. The former third-round pick out of Iowa saw his last two seasons end prematurely due to injury, with a hamstring injury landing him on injured reserve in 2018 and a torn pectoral robbing him of his 2019 campaign after just two games.

Cleveland's defense suffered in the absence of Kirksey in 2018, but the team's since-dismissed front office successfully protected against such a scenario in 2019 by drafting Mack Wilson, who filled in for Kirksey and proved the Browns could safely move on from the veteran in 2020. Thanks to a significant drop in dead cap between the 2019 and 2020 seasons -- $10.6 million to $2.4 million, to be exact, creating a net savings of $7.55 million in 2020 -- it was easy to see from early in the 2019 season that Kirksey's time in Cleveland was going to come to an end before the start of the 2020 league year.

The downside to such a parting is how Cleveland will miss Kirksey in its community. The linebacker was frequently visible at charitable events, giving his time and genuine effort in dealing with fans and those in need about as often as any player associated with the organization. He built a loyal group of fans among Cleveland's base, with many coming to training camp and games bearing a sign with some sort of relation to "Kirkoland" (also the name of his foundation), and he returned the love whenever possible.

The other downside for the Browns' locker room: The team is forced to say goodbye to a captain and the creator of the team's pregame and pre-practice "Dawg Check" chant. Then again, after the disappointment of last season, perhaps it's best if they move forward anyway.

At 28 years old, Kirksey still has good football left in him, as long as he can stay healthy. He'll just have to prove it in a city not named Cleveland for the first time in his professional career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph shoulders blame for allowing 70 points to Dolphins

As a 70-20 loss to the Dolphins still lingers, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, "when those things happen, it's me first."
news

Week 4 Thursday inactives: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on trade chatter: 'Tired of people saying that we're looking into next season'

Justin Jefferson isn't ready to pack it in just because the Minnesota Vikings have started the season 0-3.

The All-Pro wide receiver spoke with reporters on Thursday about the team's winless start and online trade speculation.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) placed on injured reserve; timeline for return unclear

The Green Bay Packers are going to be without ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ for a while. The Packers have placed the two-time All-Pro left tackle on injured reserve. That means Bakhtiari will miss a minimum of four games.
news

Browns DC Jim Schwartz aims to 'take the fight' to Lamar Jackson, Ravens in Week 4 

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is well aware of Lamar Jackson's rare abilities and is planning to prevent the Ravens QB from carrying Baltimore to victory by sticking to his approach.
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle clears concussion protocol ahead of game vs. Bills

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in line to return for the Dolphins' Week 4 game against the Bills after clearing concussion protocol Thursday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons highlight September Players of the Month

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Cowboys DE Micah Parsons led the way for the September Players of the Month, which were released Thursday.
news

Jadeveon Clowney not interested in rehashing past as Ravens prepare to face Browns: No 'bad blood'

Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney returns to the place he called home in 2021 and 2022 this weekend, when Baltimore travels to Cleveland to face the Browns. And he's not interesting in reliving the past.
news

Bills defense ready for challenge Dolphins' prolific offense presents

Sunday's Dolphins-Bills clash is one of the highlights of Week 4. Buffalo has indicated this week that it's ready for the challenge the prolific Miami offense will present this weekend in Western New York.
news

Ezekiel Elliott ready to return to Dallas with Patriots: 'It's definitely going to be weird'

Former Cowboys first-round pick and current Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked Wednesday about the importance of returning to the place he once knew as his NFL home.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints' Derek Carr confident in backup QB Jameis Winston: He's 'a starter in this league'

If Derek Carr is unable to play this Sunday against the Buccaneers then it will be the Jameis Winston show for the Saints. Carr expressed his confidence in Winston when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.