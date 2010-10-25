Browns reclaim RB Clayton from Pats, sign WR Williams

Published: Oct 25, 2010 at 04:53 PM

The Cleveland Browns were awarded running back Thomas Clayton off waivers from the New England Patriots and signed free-agent wide receiver Demetrius Williams, the team announced Tuesday. The Browns also waived running back James Davis and wide receiver Yamon Figurs to make roster room.

Davis, who had just four carries for 9 yards this season, had been unhappy with his role and playing time. He wrote on his Twitter account, "Finally was granted with my wish."

For more on the Cleveland Browns, check out the latest from our bloggers.

"As with any move like this, I wish James well and hope he's able to take advantage of his next opportunity," Browns coach Eric Mangini said in his news conference Tuesday.

Despite the Browns needing another running back after rookie Montario Hardesty suffered a season-ending knee injury and veteran Jerome Harrison was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Davis was inactive for three of the past four games.

His agent told The Plain Dealer on Monday that Davis didn't ask to be waived. Bob Hunter also told the paper he was surprised the Browns didn't use Davis more.

Davis played in two games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury during practice.

Clayton was a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2007. He was on the 49ers' practice squad until the final two games of the 2008 season, then spent all of 2009 on injured reserve. Clayton has bounced between the Browns and Patriots this season.

Mangini said Tuesday that the Browns had wanted Clayton back ever since the Patriots signed him off Cleveland's practice squad earlier this season.

"He's another really good size back, physical back, strong runner, so I liked all those things about him," Mangini said. "And now I think he fits in with the things that we're trying to do."

Williams was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2006. He has recorded 63 career receptions for 1,008 yards with four touchdowns in 14 career games. He was waived by the Ravens on Sept. 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

