Browns re-sign tackle Greg Robinson to 1-year deal

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Browns signed the left tackle to a one-year deal, per a source informed of the situation.
The team later confirmed the signing.
Per Rapoport, the deal is worth up to $9 million, including play-time incentives.
After beginning the year as a backup, Robinson started the final eight games of the season on Baker Mayfield's blindside. The Browns won five of those tilts, as the left tackle performed solidly. Outside of some penalties, Robinson held his own in the Browns' scheme. Mayfield was sacked just five times in the second half of the season, per the team.
After signing a vet-minimum deal last offseason, perhaps Robinson has finally found a match in which he can grow. The one-year deal should give the team the chance to decide if his half-season breakout was a sign he's turned the corner.