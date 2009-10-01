Browns RB Lewis, K Dawson sidelined while nursing injuries

Published: Oct 01, 2009 at 01:00 PM

CLEVELAND -- Browns running back Jamal Lewis and kicker Phil Dawson missed their second consecutive day of practice.

Lewis (hamstring) and Dawson (knee) missed last Sunday's 34-3 loss in Baltimore and might have to sit out again this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. Lewis didn't participate in Thursday's team workout, but he rode a stationary bike and did some stretching and running drills with one of the team's trainers. Dawson wasn't seen on the field.

Browns coach Eric Mangini said it will be the end of the week before he knows if Lewis or Dawson can play.

Kicker Billy Cundiff was signed one day before the game against the Ravens last week and booted a 29-yard field goal.

Offensive lineman Floyd Womack (ankle) and defensive end Corey Williams (knee) also missed practice for the Browns.

