Browns RB Hillis sidelined by hamstring injury vs. Seahawks

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury.
Hillis' status recently has been in doubt based on several medical issues. He had tests done on his hamstring this week and had been listed as questionable to play against the Seahawks.
Browns cornerback Joe Haden (knee) and offensive lineman Tony Pashos (ankle) are active. Starting linebacker Scott Fujita is out with a concussion.
Charlie Whitehurst started at quarterback for the Seahawks, replacing Tavaris Jackson, who's inactive with an injured chest muscle. Center Max Unger (foot) is inactive.
