Browns RB Hillis shakes hip injury; Steelers rest LB Woodley

Published: Dec 08, 2011 at 10:24 AM

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis was active for Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as a league source told NFL Network's Stacey Dales he was expected to be.

Hillis, who was listed Wednesday as questionable with a hip injury, missed one series in last Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was limited in practice this week.

Browns right tackle Tony Pashos (ankle) and safety Mike Adams (shoulder), both of whom also were listed as questionable Wednesday, were active, too.

The Steelers were without linebacker LaMarr Woodley, who didn't practice all week and was listed as doubtful Wednesday because of a lingering hamstring injury. A league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Tuesday that the Steelers are targeting the Dec. 19 game against the San Francisco 49ers for Woodley's return.

Before the game, the Steelers placed nose tackle Chris Hoke (neck) and running back Jonathan Dwyer (foot) on season-ending injured reserve. Linebacker Mortty Ivy and safety Damon Cromartie-Smith replaced them on the 53-man roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

