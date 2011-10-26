Browns RB Hillis practices, puts contract issues aside

Published: Oct 26, 2011 at 07:59 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Peyton Hillis is finally putting the focus on football -- and only football.

After a drama-filled start to this season, Cleveland's running back, whose contract situation, strep throat sickness that cost him one game and a hamstring injury that sidelined him for another last week have blanketed the Browns for weeks, said after returning to practice on Wednesday that he's not going to discuss his future with the team again this season.

"I would rather not talk about a contract the rest of the year," Hillis said. "There's no sense in it. It's in the past and I want to move forward from here on out. I've got to play and that's the bottom line."

Hillis practiced for the first time since hurting his hamstring in the first half of Cleveland's loss at Oakland on Oct. 16. The injury was the latest chapter in what has been a weekly soap opera surrounding the tough-nosed back, who rushed for nearly 1,200 yards last season and wound up on the cover of the Madden video game.

Wearing an orange Browns baseball cap, Hillis stood near the center of Cleveland's locker room as he has all season and fielded questions. This time, however, there was no talk about his hopes to sign a long-term deal with the Browns. Last week, team president Mike Holmgren said the sides decided to put negotiations on hold and "let Peyton play, let the dust settle a little bit and see what happens."

That's fine with Hillis.

"We've got to move forward from this because you don't need any distractions," he said. "I'm not going to be a distraction. I'm going to help this team win as much as I possibly can and do what I can."

Hillis was limited during practice as the Browns (3-3) began installing their gameplan for Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (5-1). Hillis, whose hamstring was heavily wrapped, didn't appear to have any problems running or cutting during the portion of the workout open to media members.

Browns coach Pat Shurmur made it clear that if Hillis is healthy and can play, he will start.

"He's our starting halfback and if he's able to go, he'll be the starter," Shurmur said.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Ebony Short, Sewing Manager for the Baltimore Ravens

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Baltimore Ravens sewing manager Ebony Short discusses how working on Broadway helped prepare her for a career in football. Plus, the vast amount of effort that goes into getting uniforms ready for game days and more.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews not expected to be activated off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 11, is not expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans.
news

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rachaad White runs wild on Lions; Jordan Love shreds 49ers

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rachaad White runs wild on Lions; Jordan Love shreds 49ers Is Rachaad White poised for a big game against Detroit's stout run defense? Will Jordan Love stay hot against the mighty 49ers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for the Divisional Round.