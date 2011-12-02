Browns RB Hillis hopes to overcome early-season drama

BEREA, Ohio -- Peyton Hillis' dramatic season has taken another sudden turn -- in a positive direction.
And the final act could be fascinating.
One week into his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for five games, the Browns running back appears to have finally outrun weeks of injury, controversy, rumor and hearsay. Hillis is playing football and enjoying every second.
"Most definitely," he said. "I'm having fun. I'm enjoying myself being here and I'm enjoying my teammates. And I'm just going out there looking for a win, looking for what I can do to help the team win."
He's again the center of attention, but this time it's for all the right reasons.
Earlier this week, Hillis allowed teammate Tony Pashos to place "Ron Paul for President" bumper stickers and buttons on his clothing for an interview session. The light-hearted moment showed that Hillis, the Madden video game cover boy, is not being treated as an outcast by the Browns, some of whom felt he had become a distraction.
Hillis has found his stride during a season in which he had lost almost everything. He's back just in time for the Browns, who face a daunting December schedule with two games apiece against Baltimore and Pittsburgh, tyrants of the AFC North.
Hillis returned last week for his first game since Oct. 16 and rushed for 65 yards on 19 carries in Cleveland's 23-20 loss to Cincinnati. With Hillis back, the Browns were able to run the ball effectively while building a 10-point lead in the third quarter before the Bengals rallied.
For the first time this season, Hillis ran with the same rhino-in-shoulder pads authority he displayed in 2010, when he powered to nearly 1,200 yards, scored 11 touchdowns and became a Cleveland cult hero.
Hillis said he was initially tentative because of his injury.
"Because you're coming off a short turn there, you're worried about hurting yourself," he said. "You went out there, just went through the motions a little bit, but then you start to feel good. The rest of the game you got excited and you're happy and took it from there on out."
Notes:Running back Montario Hardesty said he is ready to play after missing four games with a calf injury. Hardesty looked good during the portion of practice open to media members. ... Shurmur said Jayme Mitchell will start at right defensive end. Mitchell missed last week's game with an ankle injury and had lost his starting job to Emmanuel Stephens, who is out for the season with a chest injury.
