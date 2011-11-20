Browns RB Hardesty sits for third week in a row with calf injury

Running back Montario Hardesty was sidelined for a third consecutive week, as the Cleveland Browns declared the second-year pro inactive for Sunday's tussle with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Browns announced that Chris Ogbonnayawould start at running back in place of Hardesty, who was listed as questionable Friday with a calf injury.
Browns offensive lineman Tony Pashos (ankle), a former Jaguar, was active Sunday and set to make his seventh consecutive start after missing the first three games of the season.
Usama Young replaced injured T.J. Ward at strong safety, the Browns announced. Also, Emmanuel Stephens was starting at right defensive end over Jayme Mitchell.
