Browns QB McCoy, teammates gather to study new attack

"It's a really good group of guys," McCoy said. "There's just a lot of excitement in the air in general right now. We've got new coaches, a new system, and we've got a lot of new faces upstairs leading the Browns. So all of us want to carry our load and we all understand that 5-11 is not good and that's not what we're looking for and that's not acceptable. That's why we're doing this."