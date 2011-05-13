Browns QB McCoy, teammates gather to study new attack

Quarterback Colt McCoy, tasked with learning the Browns' new West Coast attack without the guidance of his coaches during the NFL lockout, gathered with teammates this week for the second player-organized camp of the offseason and spoke of progress being made, The Plain Dealer reported.
"The West Coast offense takes time to learn and develop, but we're way ahead of the game by doing this," McCoy said Thursday following three days of workouts at Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. "You need coaches around while you're learning it, but aside from that, I feel really comfortable coaching it and talking about it."
Browns players at "Camp Colt," as dubbed by Pro Bowler Josh Cribbs, engaged in film study, weightlifting and on-field drills led by McCoy, who hosted the team's first camp at the University of Texas in March. Attendees included quarterback Jake Delhomme, receivers Brian Robiskie, Mohamed Massaquoi, Carlton Mitchell, Jordan Norwood and Cribbs, as well as tight ends Ben Watson and Jordan Cameron, a rookie out of USC selected in the fourth round of the draft.
"We got a lot of good work in," McCoy said. "We watched a lot of tape, did a lot of inside study work. We were out here on the field for a couple of hours every day."
The players also took a field trip to the Cleveland Indians game Wednesday night, but most of their time was spent unpacking the nuances of coach Pat Shurmur's new offense.
"We're just trying to hear the language of it," said Robiskie. "We're hearing the calls as they would come in the huddle and we're familiarizing ourselves with it and hopefully we can just keep it going. We'll wrap it up and see what happens with this lockout and proceed accordingly."
McCoy, who last week told The Plain Dealer that the pinched nerve in his throwing shoulder is completely healed, said the gatherings have helped bring the team together during this unusual offseason.
"It's a really good group of guys," McCoy said. "There's just a lot of excitement in the air in general right now. We've got new coaches, a new system, and we've got a lot of new faces upstairs leading the Browns. So all of us want to carry our load and we all understand that 5-11 is not good and that's not what we're looking for and that's not acceptable. That's why we're doing this."