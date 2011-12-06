Browns QB McCoy ready to face Steelers after injury scare

Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmur expects quarterback Colt McCoy and running back Peyton Hillis to be ready for Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after both players practiced Tuesday.
McCoy sprained his right knee in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Baltimore, but only missed one play and was never expected to miss any time. He was seen limping around the team's facility on Monday, but Shurmur said McCoy participated in Tuesday's pre-practice walkthrough.
"Colt's fine," Shurmur told reporters. "I think there were a lot of guys yesterday that were game sore. I think he's ready to roll."
The same is true of Hillis, who exited the game with a strained hip. Shurmur said Monday that Hillis, who missed five consecutive games with a hamstring injury, was day to day. Hillis practiced on a limited basis.
"Peyton was out there as well," Shurmur said Tuesday. "He will do everything. He's a little bit sore but ready to roll."
McCoy made his NFL debut at Heinz Field last season, and showed great poise and potential in a loss. He is winless in seven career starts against AFC North teams heading into his matchup with the Steelers, who will visit Cleveland in the season finale on Jan. 1.
Shurmur said it's obviously vital to win division games, but they will not carry extra weight when the club evaluates McCoy in the offseason. He shrugged off a suggestion that the Browns continue to be undecided that McCoy is the franchise's future at quarterback.
"I wouldn't say that," he said. "I would hold all evaluations until the end of the year. I think right now he's our quarterback and he's standing right next to me battling through the season and I think that's the important thing."
Defensive back Mike Adams (shoulder) and offensive tackle Tony Pashos (ankle) were limited in practice for the second straight day Tuesday, while linebacker Quinton Spears (hamstring) and safety T.J. Ward (foot) were held out again.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.