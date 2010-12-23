Browns QB McCoy, RB Hillis return to practice field for Browns

"There were a lot of details yesterday, and he was able to get the information," Mangini said. "He went to the walk-through and really thought he had a shot at practicing, but he took the reps in the walk-through, where he went through quite a few of the plays. It's just at a much slower tempo. That actually is a good thing because you can really take some more time to go through it, and today, he'll catch up at a higher speed as well as get the third-down install."