Browns QB McCoy, RB Hillis return to practice field for Browns

Published: Dec 23, 2010 at 02:06 AM

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Colt McCoy was back at practice Thursday after missing one day because of the stomach flu, and running back Peyton Hillis also was back on the field after resting his sore left knee.

Fantasy take

For fantasy owners with backfield depth, it might be time to consider benching Browns RB Peyton Hillis. The Ravens' defense is keyed in to stopping him

in Week 16. More ...

McCoy was ill Wednesday and unable to participate in the full outdoor practice. He took part in the early walkthrough period as the Browns (5-9) prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens (10-4).

"I feel good, I feel better," McCoy said, according to the team's official website. "Whether it was food poisoning or a little 24-hour bug, I don't know. I had something yesterday that wasn't good, but I'm over it now and I feel good. I feel better."

Browns coach Eric Mangini said McCoy looked a lot better and that it shouldn't be difficult for the quarterback to catch up with the game plan.

"There were a lot of details yesterday, and he was able to get the information," Mangini said. "He went to the walk-through and really thought he had a shot at practicing, but he took the reps in the walk-through, where he went through quite a few of the plays. It's just at a much slower tempo. That actually is a good thing because you can really take some more time to go through it, and today, he'll catch up at a higher speed as well as get the third-down install."

Hillis, who has rushed for 1,129 yards this season, gained 144 earlier this season against the Ravens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

