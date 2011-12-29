Browns QB McCoy 'feeling better' three weeks after concussion

It's not clear if he remembers that night in Pittsburgh.
The Cleveland Browns' young quarterback wants to move on from a concussion that ended his season, spawned a controversy and prompted the NFL to do more to treat injured players.
Sporting a newly grown beard, McCoy said Thursday that he's "feeling better" and making progress from the concussion he sustained Dec. 8 from a helmet-to-helmet hit delivered by Steelers linebacker James Harrison. McCoy, who hasn't been medically cleared to practice since he was blasted by Harrison and likely will miss his third consecutive game Sunday when the Browns finish their season against the Steelers, refused to answer questions about what he recalls from the hit or what transpired in its aftermath.
McCoy, though, did praise Cleveland's medical staff for its handling of his concussion, despite the team not testing him for a head injury on the sideline and sending him back in the game after sitting out just two plays.
"Our medical staff does an outstanding job and that should never be in question," said McCoy, speaking for the first time since he was diagnosed with the concussion.
McCoy declined to reveal any of his symptoms or why he hasn't been allowed to return to the field.
"I just don't want to go there guys," McCoy said. "I really don't want to recreate anything. I don't even want to think about it."
The second-year pro also was asked if he believed Harrison's hit was a cheap shot.
"No," McCoy said. "I really have no opinion."
McCoy was equally vague when asked if Harrison deserved more than the one-game suspension he received from the NFL for the hit.
McCoy also wouldn't say if he has sought any outside medical opinions on his injury.
Browns coach Pat Shurmur hasn't yet ruled out McCoy for Sunday's game, but it's almost certain the quarterback won't play and backup Seneca Wallace will make his third start in a row.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.