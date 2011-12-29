Browns QB McCoy 'feeling better' three weeks after concussion

Sporting a newly grown beard, McCoy said Thursday that he's "feeling better" and making progress from the concussion he sustained Dec. 8 from a helmet-to-helmet hit delivered by Steelers linebacker James Harrison. McCoy, who hasn't been medically cleared to practice since he was blasted by Harrison and likely will miss his third consecutive game Sunday when the Browns finish their season against the Steelers, refused to answer questions about what he recalls from the hit or what transpired in its aftermath.