Browns QB Johnny Manziel injures hamstring in loss

The Cleveland Browns' rookie passer left Sunday's loss against the Panthers with a hamstring injury, the team announced. The rookie quarterback out of Texas A&M never returned after taking a massive shot from linebacker Luke Kuechly on a quarterback keeper.
Veteran Brian Hoyer took over with less than two minutes left in the half for a Browns offense that has struggled to move the ball.
Manziel did not take to the field at the beginning of the second half.
Before leaving for the locker room, Manziel threw for just 32 yards but showed signs of life on a 10-play, 55-yard scoring drive that ended with Garrett Hartley's 43-yard field goal.
The Browns hoped to use their final three games of the year to evaluate what they have in Manziel, but with their first-round passer off the field, Cleveland is back to square one.