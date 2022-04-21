Around the NFL

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett ready to start if needed: 'I've always prepared myself like a starter'

Published: Apr 21, 2022 at 10:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With a potential suspension looming for new quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct -- and the anticipated departure of Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns have brought in Jacoby Brissett as a backup quarterback who could fill in as the starter.

Brissett's career has been defined by being the backstop QB thrust into the starting role.

"I wouldn't be in the position that I am in today if I worried about (knowing if I was going to start or not)," Brissett said Wednesday, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "I've always prepared myself like a starter. I carry myself like a starter because when those opportunities present themselves, I want to show that I am that."

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Brissett has majored in bailing out teams in need of filling the starting hole. As a rookie, he made two starts when Tom Brady was suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt.

The following season, he was traded to Indianapolis at the onset of the campaign after Andrew Luck suffered a season-ending injury. Two seasons later, when Luck abruptly retired during the preseason, Brissett was again thrust into the starting role.

Then, last year in Miami, he made five starts in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa.

For Brissett, the unknown has become comfortable. He just always prepares as if he'll start.

"I can't predict whatever the case may be with the outside the field stuff," Brissett said, "but what I know is true is that you're always one play away. And that's what I prepare for, and I obviously prepare like I'm the starter, regardless of the situation."

With Watson's civil cases hanging overhead, it's possible the NFL could suspend the quarterback at some point this year. If that happens, Brissett will step in for a team that aspires to return to the postseason.

If needed, Brissett stays ready.

"I think it's just me believing in myself and trusting what got me to the point that at whichever level I was at," he said, "and really just falling back on that and trusting the hard work and going back to, 'What do I know about football?' and trusting that and going out there and playing football and doing what I've done since I was a little kid."

Related Content

news

Jared Goff would have 'no concern' if Lions select QB in upcoming NFL Draft

Detroit is expected to replace Jared Goff under center at some point in the near future. The Lions QB said Wednesday he wouldn't be concerned if the team selected his potential successor in next week's draft.

news

Frank Reich sees 'a lot of upside' with Colts' young WRs despite 'outside perception'

The Colts have upgraded most of the roster this offseason, save for one position: wide receiver. While Indy hasn't added to the receiver room, which needs a sidekick for Michael Pittman Jr., coach Frank Reich said that he doesn't see the glaring need most do.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay on voluntary practices: 'Everyone should definitely be here'

Most key Giants players reported to the voluntary workouts to get a taste of new coach Brian Daboll's scheme. After struggling last season, big-money receiver Kenny Golladay was in attendance.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn't feel 'more pressure' after offseason upgrades

Miami hired an offensive-minded coach in Mike McDaniel and added Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson and Terron Armstead among others to put Tua Tagovailoa in a position to succeed. If he fails, there will be no more excuses.

news

Amari Cooper 'elated' to join Browns, holds no ill will toward Cowboys

After being traded for a second time in his career -- going from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns -- Amari Cooper holds no ill will toward the 'Boys and is elated for another fresh start.

news

Safety Xavier McKinney: Giants 'not so uptight' anymore with Brian Daboll as head coach

With the departure of Joe Judge and his old-school approach and the subsequent arrival of Brian Daboll, there's a little more fun to be had in Gotham these days, according to safety Xavier McKinney.

news

Former Cardinals Patrick Peterson, Chase Edmonds don't think Kyler Murray will finish career with Arizona

Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds joined Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson's All Things Covered podcast and both former Cardinals players predicted Kyler Murray would not finish his career with Arizona

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 20

Following a missed 2021 season due to complications stemming from a rare blood disorder, veteran defensive lineman Vinny Curry is back with the Jets. Plus more signings and NFL draft prospect visits.

news

Kevin Stefanski mum on 'fluid' Baker Mayfield situation as Browns gather for workouts

Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are at the Browns facility as the team begins offseason work, but Baker Mayfield is not. Coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the former starter's absence.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on returning to form after injuries: 'I want to go out there and prove (myself)'

Saquon Barkley spoke to the media on Wednesday as the Giants opened up their first voluntary training camp of the offseason. The running back said that after a disappointing last few seasons, he is ready to prove to the haters and to the organization that drafted him that he can still contribute the way he did early in his career.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on amassing more capital in 2023 draft: 'We're excited about Jalen Hurts'

When the Eagles traded a 2022 first-round pick for more draft capital in 2023, it begged the question whether they were committed to starting QB Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman addressed those questions Wednesday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW