Watson's 2026 season isn't flirting with any end-of-year awards, but he's consistently finding ways to deliver in the most important moments for the Browns. He's thrown for 300-plus yards in each of his last three starts, and while he's gone without a touchdown pass in each of those contests, he's finding ways to positively impact the offense in other areas.

An extension -- signed with a team whose fanbase aggressively booed Watson during preseason action -- is certainly possible. It would also behoove Cleveland's financial situation, seeing as Berry's annual restructuring of Watson's deal to create immediate cap space has saddled the Browns with two void years of cap hits that range from $36 million in 2027 to $51.5 million in 2028.

Signing Watson to an extension would allow the Browns to push those hits out further, lessening the overall impact on their cap situation. And if Watson can continue to play competently, it would be a best-case scenario nobody thought possible just a few months ago -- and might also pique the interest of other quarterback-needy teams.

“That’s up to my agent,” Watson said of talks about a future in Cleveland. “That’s all David Mulugheta, so I don’t even worry about that. Even all the way up to the last game, my future and what that holds is all in God’s hands and whoever contacts David.

“So right now again, just playing good football, winning games, enjoying this moment because it can all be taken away regardless. Right now I’m just focusing on today, this bye week and then getting back up here and finishing out the season strong.”

Watson's turnaround isn't deserving of a Hollywood script, especially when considering his off-field transgressions that led him to Cleveland. But Monken deserves credit for making an effort to give Watson a chance to reclaim his career, an opportunity that was almost certainly Watson's last.

“The biggest thing, (Monken) took time to really get to know me,” Watson said. “He took time to really understand the situation instead of just (reading) stories and taking what the media is saying about me when they don’t really know. So I think being able to sit down and talk and see the bigger picture, he understood that of course I had a lot of personal things going on, a lot of injuries going on within my career.”

So far, it's led the Browns to a 6-4 record. With eight games remaining, there's plenty left to sort out. But instead of eyeing the 2027 draft, the Browns might be able to find somewhat of a solution under center in their existing roster -- a solution once deemed all but impossible.