Browns QB Anderson, Quinn both will see time with starters Saturday

Notes: S Brodney Pool and OL Ryan Tucker again were absent from practice Thursday. Tucker has missed two days, and Pool hasn't been seen since the game against the Lions last Saturday. ... "With rehab guys working off to the side, sometimes they do it inside and sometimes they do it outside," Mangini said. ... Don't expect the Browns to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks as long as Mangini is in charge. "It's not really my approach," he said. "I don't think there's anything wrong with doing it. I think it's a pretty cool show."