Browns put RB Jackson on season-ending IR with toe injury

Notes: Starting TE Ben Watson (hip) and LB Chris Gocong (neck) were on bikes during the 15-minute window of practice open to the media. Shurmur said both players are close to returning. ... WR Mohamed Massaquoi practiced, and Shurmur expects him to be ready for the Sept. 11 season opener. ... Moore is thrilled about his extension, and QB Colt McCoy is glad he'll have the 6-foot-6 tight end around. "He's a big target for us," McCoy said. "We can use him a lot of different ways. We're excited that he's going to be here for a while." ... Rookie S Eric Hagg also might go on IR, Shurmur said. Hagg, a seventh-round pick from Nebraska, had knee surgery Aug. 15.