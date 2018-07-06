Browns put Donald Stephenson on reserve/retired list

The Cleveland Browns were set to start the season without offensive lineman Donald Stephenson given his two-game suspension for violating the league's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
Stephenson, 29, originally joined the Browns on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million during free agency, and was expected to compete for playing time as a swing tackle.
He originally entered the league in 2012 out of Oklahoma as a third-round pick with the Kansas City Chiefs, and then spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos.
On his career, Stephenson has appeared in 80 games with 37 starts.