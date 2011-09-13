Browns punter McGee in wealth of trouble after poor showing

McGee -- who doubles as a wealth manager for a brokerage firm in Austin, Texas -- might find his days in a Browns uniform ending sooner than he'd like.
The News-Herald reported that 14-year veteran Brad Maynard will take over punting duties starting Tuesday.
Maynard punted for the Chicago Bears the past 10 seasons (2001 to 2010) after spending his first four with the Giants (1997 to 2000). He averaged 40.1 yards per kick last season, worst in the league. Still, that's an upgrade from what the Browns saw in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, in which McGee shanked punts of 20, 28 and 30 yards.
Browns coach Pat Shurmur didn't exactly give the former Texas Longhorn a vote of confidence on Monday.
"We reviewed it today," Shurmur told The Plain Dealer. "We're going through it. We're going to make decisions there as we move forward. They'll become obvious, I'm sure.
"I wouldn't say he's lost his job right now. But we're evaluating it."
McGee made no excuses for his shaky performance.
"I'm all-around disappointed," McGee said. "I would definitely like to have done better for myself and the team. I've been looking forward to this for a long time. I have to get back to work and do better next week."