Browns punter McGee in wealth of trouble after poor showing

Maynard punted for the Chicago Bears the past 10 seasons (2001 to 2010) after spending his first four with the Giants (1997 to 2000). He averaged 40.1 yards per kick last season, worst in the league. Still, that's an upgrade from what the Browns saw in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, in which McGee shanked punts of 20, 28 and 30 yards.