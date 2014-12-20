Around the NFL

Browns place safety Tashaun Gipson on injured reserve

Published: Dec 20, 2014 at 04:01 AM

Tashaun Gipson, the NFL's surprise leader in interceptions, is headed to injured reserve with a knee issue.

The Browns officially announced the move Saturday, ending the 24-year-old undrafted free agent's season. He had missed the last three games.

Gipson showed plenty of promise in 2013 as an everyday player but truly thrived under Jim O'Neil's defense in Cleveland this year. Along with Glover Quin, he is perched atop the league leaders in picks with six.

More importantly, though, Gipson flourished in coverage this season, adding to an already potent passing defense. Assuming he recovers from the MCL and PCL damage, Gipson should be an important part of the defensive backfield moving forward.

