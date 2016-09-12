Browns place Robert Griffin III on injured reserve

"It's really unfortunate because Robert worked extremely hard to put himself in a position to be our quarterback, to be one of the team leaders and it's just very unfortunate. But please let me make it known Robert didn't get hurt trying to run into a linebacker or (defensive backs) as what happened," Jackson told reporters Monday afternoon. "I think it was close to the end of the game when he broke out when I think it happened. I think he broke out and was trying to scramble and get out of bounds and I think Gary (Barnidge) was blocking and defending, and the defender was really out of bounds and he was trying to get there and at the last second they pushed him back.