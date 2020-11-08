Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns won't be on the field Sunday. They hope their quarterback will be next week.

Cleveland placed Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday after close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns said they learned Saturday that a staff member tested positive and close contacts were immediately self-isolated following contact tracing. The team will follow the league's intensive protocol when it returns to the facility Monday following its Week 9 bye. As a close contact, Mayfield must self-isolate for five days.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Mayfield could be cleared to return to football as early as Wednesday.

Since being named Cleveland's starter in 2018, Mayfield has not missed a start and has played in 37 consecutive games. Through eight games this season, Mayfield has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,514 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions