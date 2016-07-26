Browns place Gordon (quadriceps) on active/NFI list

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday placed their back-from-suspension wideout on the active/non-football injury list after Gordon hurt his quadriceps while working out on his own this summer, per the team's official website. Gordon is expected to miss "at least a couple of weeks," according to the Browns.
Gordon was at the complex Tuesday and met with coach Hue Jackson, executive VP of football operations Sashi Brown and other members of the franchise.
The 25-year-old wideout was reinstated Monday on a conditional basis by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Gordon hasn't played in a game since December 2014 because of an indefinite ban for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. He'll still serve a four-game suspension to open the year, meaning the Browns have plenty of time to get him up to speed.
If Gordon can match his on-field exploits from 2013, when he led the league in receiving, he's the kind of player who can wholly transform an offense. The question in Cleveland boils down to who will start at quarterback -- and whether any of the team's signal-callers have the talent to pull this club out of the AFC North basement.