Browns pick Miami WR Benjamin in 4th round

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - The Cleveland Browns finally addressed their wide receiver depth in the fourth round, selecting speedster Travis Benjamin from Miami with the 100th pick in the NFL draft.
The Browns needed a wideout to stretch defenses, and Benjamin has been timed in 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash. The 5-foot-10 Benjamin had 41 catches and three touchdowns last season for the Hurricanes.
General manager Tom Heckert passed on taking a wide receiver in the first three rounds, but he wasted no time Saturday, taking Benjamin with the first of seven selections on the final day.
Benjamin can be a potential target for new quarterback Brandon Weeden, who has a better arm than Colt McCoy.
Benjamin is just one of six players in Miami history to have more than 2,000 career receiving yards.