Browns owner 'sick' about state of team, but won't fire Mangini

Published: Nov 02, 2009 at 02:38 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns coach Eric Mangini believes his process for turning around the team will work despite a horrid first half of the season.

The Browns dropped to 1-7 following Sunday's 30-6 loss in Chicago. Afterward, owner Randy Lerner said he was "sick" about the state of his team, a feeling Mangini said he shares with his boss. Mangini said he and Lerner share the same vision for improving the Browns.

Mangini added he had a positive phone conversation with Lerner on Monday morning, and he feels he still has Lerner's support.

"I've never gotten a feeling otherwise in all of my conversations with Randy," Mangini said.

Mangini and his coaching staff will spend the bye week evaluating and analyzing every aspect of the team. He has no plans to change offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's duties and will use the time off to decide whether to start quarterback Derek Anderson or Brady Quinn when the Browns play Baltimore on Nov. 16.

Anderson had a 10.5 rating on Sunday and was replaced late in the fourth quarter by Quinn, who began the season as Cleveland's starter but was benched after 10 quarters.

Lerner also told the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Akron Beacon-Journal following Sunday's game that he would like to bring in a "strong, credible, serious leader" to help run his team.

Lerner did not expand on who that person might be or if that person currently worked for the Browns. He recently brought in former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar in an unspecified consulting role.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Jaguars DE Austen Lane set to make official UFC debut back in Jacksonville

Former Jaguars defensive end Austen Lane will return to action in Duval on Saturday. This time around, however, he'll be making his official Ultimate Fighting Championship debut when he toes the line with Justin Tafa in a heavyweight scrap on UFC on ABC 5.

news

2023 NFL season: The four offenses and four defenses that will make the biggest jump this fall

Which offenses and defenses are poised for significant improvement in the 2023 NFL season? Resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights four units on each side of the ball that will make the biggest jump this fall.

news

State of the 2023 New Orleans Saints: Can Derek Carr spark offensive rebound, deliver playoff berth?

New Orleans spent the past two playoff-free seasons cycling through quarterbacks. Will Derek Carr provide stability at the position and deliver a postseason berth in his first year in the Big Easy? Adam Rank explores the state of the Saints.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More