Browns open camp without Brady, Bentley

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns center LeCharles Bentley won't be on the practice field for training camp despite being cleared by his surgeon this week.

The two-time Pro Bowler will continue his rehabilitation from a career-threatening knee injury, general manager Phil Savage said Friday before the Browns' first practice of training camp.

Team physician Anthony Miniaci examined Bentley on Friday, exactly one year after Bentley tore the patellar tendon in his left knee on the Browns' first 11-on-11 drill of training camp.

The Browns decided to delay his physical four weeks, Savage said.

"He's not quite ready to put on equipment and practice on the football field with us," Savage said.

Savage met with Bentley on Friday for the first time since December and said that the 27-year-old looks like he's in good physical shape.

Bentley passed a physical Monday with Dr. Russell Warren, the New York Giants' team physician who performed two operations on the six-year veteran, whose injury was complicated by a staph infection.

The Browns and Bentley were in agreement that he would continue rehab outside the Browns facility and attend team meetings, Savage said.

"This has been the plan all along," said Bentley's agent, Jonathan Feinsod. "LeCharles is continuing to do what he's been doing. Everything is on course. We couldn't be happier. He's continuing to get stronger and better."

The only other player missing Friday was rookie quarterback Brady Quinn, the lone holdout after offensive tackle Joe Thomas and defensive back Eric Wright signed just before camp started.

"It certainly puts more focus on Brady," Savage said. "He's the only one not here. It's a little more difficult to be a holdout when you don't have people in front of you holding out."

The team had discussions with Quinn's agent, Tom Condon, on Thursday and Friday, Savage said, adding that talks could go into the night. Condon did not return a phone call seeking comment. Every day Quinn misses will hurt his chances of beating out Charlie Frye or Derek Anderson for the starting job, Savage said.

The Notre Dame QB slid through the first round before he was picked by the Browns, who traded a first-round pick in 2008 to Dallas to move into the No. 22 spot to get Quinn.

While Bentley and Brady were absent, tight end Kellen Winslow practiced Friday after undergoing offseason microfracture knee surgery. He got a standing ovation from fans when he ran onto the field.