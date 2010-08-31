Browns NT Rogers fined one game check for airport gun incident

The NFL decided Tuesday to fine the Cleveland Browns' nose tackle and not suspend him for carrying a loaded gun into an airport.
"How's it better?" Rogers said with a laugh. "Well, I'm still losing money. I don't play for free."
The league said Rogers will be fined a one-game check -- roughly $400,000, or 1/17th of his $6.9 million salary this season -- for violating its personal-conduct policy. The former Pro Bowl pick, who hasn't practiced this summer because of a leg injury that ended his season after 11 games in 2009, is appealing the decision.
Police said Rogers carried a semiautomatic handgun in a carry-on bag into Cleveland's Hopkins International Airport in April. Rogers reached a deal with prosecutors last month and was ordered to enter diversion program to avoid trial on the weapons charge.
Under the terms, the felony gun charge will be dismissed if Rogers, 31, completes the program, which includes a gun course and community service.
Rogers said he wasn't concerned about the league's decision and that he would abide by whatever NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell judged to be fair. Rogers said he never spoke with Goodell about the incident.
"I'll be straight, whatever happens," Rogers said. "I always wanted to play. That was never the question."
Before making the ruling, Goodell might have factored in that Rogers recently helped police stop a motorist who allegedly was driving under the influence near the Browns' camp. Rogers pulled to the side of the road and waited for officers to arrive on the scene. He was praised by police for his actions.
Rogers' defensive line teammate, Robaire Smith, also was caught with a gun at airport security last year in Michigan. Smith hasn't heard from the league about a penalty.
