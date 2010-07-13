Browns' new QB corps will compete for starting role in camp

Joe Burrow hopes to play in Bengals preseason games: I'd like to 'feel the rush at least a couple times'
On the comeback trail from a torn ACL, Bengals QB Joe Burrow expressed the desire to play in the preseason a day after Bengals owner Mike Brown said the 2020 No. 1 overall pick "probably" would not play in any of any of Cincinnati's preseason tilts.
Saints HC Sean Payton: 'It's disappointing' Michael Thomas' surgery didn't happen sooner
Initial reports suggest Saints WR Michael Thomas is due for a mid-season return. But as general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton shared on Wednesday, they believe the star receiver could've been looking at a different road to recovery had a few things been managed differently.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffers muscle strain in shoulder, says it's not 'any kind of serious setback'
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott left practice early on Wednesday after experiencing soreness in his right arm and an MRI showed that he has a muscle strain in his right shoulder, the team announced in a statement.
Aaron Rodgers drama calls into question Packers' ability to maintain chemistry in 2021
Aaron Rodgers is back -- but after the QB expressed his frustration with the Packers in a no-holds-barred media session, Jeffri Chadiha wonders if chemistry issues will prove to be Green Bay's downfall in 2021.