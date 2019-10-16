Browns' Myles Garrett says 'fan' punched him in face

Myles Garrett is used to dropping unsuspecting quarterbacks -- through six weeks, he's tied for the league lead in sacks (9) -- but on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns defensive end said he was the victim of a surprise attack.
Garrett tweeted that he was punched in the face by a "fan" on Wednesday after the fan hopped out of his car to take a picture with the Pro Bowl player.
Garrett joked that the 2-4 Browns' poor play of late was partly responsible for the actions of this misguided zealot.
The Browns said in a statement obtained by The Plain Dealer, "The team is aware and the appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified."