Browns' McCoy questionable vs. Bills; Delhomme set to start

The Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback returned to practice on a limited basis Friday, the first time he has worked out with his teammates since sustaining a high left ankle sprain during a Nov. 21 loss at Jacksonville.
Over the past three weeks, McCoy was confined to a plastic, immobilizing walking boot, the same kind that Browns quarterbacks Jake Delhomme and Seneca Wallace had to wear with similar injuries.
During the portion of practice open to the media Friday, McCoy did individual drills and hardly seemed bothered by the injury that he suffered in his fifth career start.
"Colt's not going to be out long," tight end Evan Moore said. "He's a fighter, man. If it can be done, he'll do it. Trust me. It's great to see him back out there."
Coach Eric Mangini will wait to see how McCoy's ankle responds before deciding if he can be Cleveland's No. 3 quarterback this Sunday at Buffalo (2-10). Delhomme will make his third consecutive start since coming back from his ankle injury, and the Browns (5-7) have won two in a row over the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins.
McCoy wasn't expected to play at all this season, but he had to because of the injuries to Delhomme and Wallace. The rookie went 2-3.
The Browns really would like to see McCoy in a cold-weather game to help them better decide if he's indeed their quarterback of the future. The Browns play at Cincinnati next week before closing the season with home games against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mangini told the *Canton Repository* on Thursday that wide receiver/kick returner Josh Cribbs, who has appeared sparingly on special teams after suffering four dislocated toes, likely will play on offense at Buffalo.
"I'm pretty confident that I'm moving right back into the rotation," Cribbs told the Repository on Thursday. "I'm getting a lot of reps throughout the week, and I expect to be in the offense a lot."
Linebackers Scott Fujita (knee) and Titus Brown (concussion) and tight end Evan Moore (hip) didn't practice Friday and are doubtful. Defensive linemen Kenyon Coleman (knee) and Shaun Rogers (ankle, hip), linebacker Eric Barton (shoulder) and offensive lineman Floyd Womack (knee, shoulder) were limited and are questionable.
Cornerback Eric Wright (knee) and linebacker Marcus Benard (not injury-related) fully participated in practice and are probable.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.