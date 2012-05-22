Browns' McCoy hoping for fair fight for job

"They just said, `Hey, come in here and compete.' As a competitor, that's all you need to hear, really," said McCoy, who has recovered from the concussion that ended his second season. "Just come in with your head on right and give it all you can every day. I want my teammates to see the same guy every day. Amidst some difficulties as a quarterback, you've got to be able to thrive in those situations. At the same time, you've got to kind of regard them as routine. Those things are going to happen throughout your career."