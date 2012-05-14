Browns make roster moves

Published: May 14, 2012 at 01:14 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Browns have cut running back Armond Smith and signed linebacker Emmanuel Acho, one of their 11 draft picks.

Smith made Cleveland's roster last season as an undrafted free agent. He played in three games and spent 11 weeks on the team's practice squad.

Acho, who started 48 career games at Texas, was selected in the sixth round. His signing leaves running back Trent Richardson and quarterback Brandon Weeden - the club's two first-round picks - as the only unsigned rookies.

Also, the Browns signed linebacker JoJo Dickson and running back Adonis Thomas, and placed former Ohio State linebacker Andrew Sweat on the reserve/retired list.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Dickson was signed by Jacksonville last July, but waived by the Jaguars before the regular season.

Thomas participated in the Browns' rookie minicamp last weekend on a tryout basis. He was a four-year letter winner at Toledo.

