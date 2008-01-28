Browns LS Pontbriand named to AFC Pro Bowl

Pontbriand, who signed a four-year contract extension (through the 2011 season) earlier this season, was originally a fifth-round draft choice in the 2003 NFL Draft out of Rice University. Pontbriand is a key member of the special teams unit and helped kicker Phil Dawson to a career-best 120 points last season on 26-of-30 field goal attempts. Pontbriand also aided punter Dave Zastudil, who recorded a 41.8 yard average and a 34.6 net average.
"I'm thrilled. Making the Pro Bowl is a goal I was always hoping for but never thought I'd see this early in my career," said Pontbriand. "To be selected means a lot because there are several excellent snappers in the AFC and a lot of long-time veterans who have been snapping well for many years. Phil Dawson, Dave Zastudil and the rest of the special teams unit deserve most of the credit. It's going to be a memorable experience."
Pontbriand joins Browns kick returner Joshua Cribbs, wide receiver Braylon Edwards and left tackle Joe Thomas as the first Browns players selected to the Pro Bowl since LB Jamir Miller was named during the 2001 season (2002 Pro Bowl). The last time the Browns had four or more players named to the Pro Bowl was following the 1994 season when six Browns players went to Hawaii.
"Ryan (Pontbriand) has been amazingly consistent with his snapping ability over the years. He is considered by many to be the best in the NFL, so it is only fitting that he is receiving the recognition of being a Pro Bowler," said Phil Savage, Browns Senior Vice President and General Manager.
In addition, three other Browns players remain as first alternates for the Pro Bowl: QB Derek Anderson, LG Eric Steinbach and TE Kellen Winslow.