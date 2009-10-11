Browns' Lewis back after missing two games with hamstring injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Cleveland Browns running back Jamal Lewis was active against Buffalo on Sunday after missing the past two games because of a hamstring injury.
Leading tackler D'Qwell Jackson was also active after being listed as doubtful on Friday because of a hamstring injury that the linebacker sustained earlier in the week.
Right guard Floyd Womack didn't start after missing the past two games with an ankle injury, while kicker Phil Dawson missed his third straight game with a left calf injury.
The Bills were without safeties Bryan Scott (ankle) and Donte Whitner (thumb) for the second straight game. Left tackle Demetrius Bell returned after missing last week's loss in Miami because of a groin injury.
