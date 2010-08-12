Browns LB Jackson won't need surgery for injured pec

Notes: CB Eric Wright was back after missing two days with a leg injury. ... Punter Dave Zastudil has returned to Ohio after visiting his knee surgeon in Colorado. Mangini said there are no immediate plans for Zastudil to have surgery. He had a torn patellar tendon repaired in his right (plant) leg in December after missing eight games in 2009. ... Mangini plans to play QBs Jake Delhomme and Seneca Wallace one quarter each Saturday. ... CB Brandon McDonald practiced after missing two days with a tender ankle. ... RT John St. Clair was carted off after cramping up during post-practice sprints in the swampy heat.