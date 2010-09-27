Browns LB Jackson set for surgery on torn pectoral muscle

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns coach Eric Mangini said linebacker D'Qwell Jackson will undergo surgery to repair a torn right chest muscle.
Jackson, who injured his pectoral muscle during training camp, was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will be out for the season. He had only returned to practice last Wednesday, and as late as Friday, the five-year veteran believed he would be able to play this season.
Mangini said the team was hoping rest and rehabilitation would enable Jackson to come back, but that his injury "didn't respond the way that we hoped it would."
Jackson missed Cleveland's final 10 games last season after tearing his left pectoral muscle.
