Browns LB Jackson says he won't go camping without new contract

Published: May 18, 2010 at 01:28 PM

Browns linebacker D'Qwell Jackson told the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Tuesday that he will sit out the team's mandatory minicamp June 10-12 and isn't sure if he'll report to training camp in July as long as he remains in a contract dispute with the organization.

"I still want to retire as a Cleveland Brown, but I have to be protected," Jackson said. "Unfortunately, this is the business side of it and I have to do what I have to do. But on Sundays, I'll still be the same player I've been for the last four years."

Jackson, who underwent surgery in October to repair a torn pectoral muscle that caused him to miss 10 games last season, received medical clearance Tuesday to fully participate in practice.

The Browns have placed a second-round tender on Jackson, a restricted free agent, and he would be paid $1.759 million if he signs it. But Jackson's agent, Brian Mackler, told the Plain Dealer that his client will not sign the tender until at least the deadline of June 15, meaning he would miss the minicamp. Mackler added that Jackson hasn't asked to be traded.

Jackson, who's entering his fifth NFL season, was Cleveland's leading tackler in 2008 with 154. He had 59 tackles in six games last season.

